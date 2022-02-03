Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $236.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

