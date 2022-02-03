Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.
SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.
NYSE:SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $236.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
