Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $358.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.56.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $33.41 on Thursday, hitting $158.51. 160,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

