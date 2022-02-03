Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 7.2%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.19 and last traded at $62.19. 8,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 761,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,570 shares of company stock worth $15,288,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sprout Social by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sprout Social by 56.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

