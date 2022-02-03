Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $10.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,125. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.