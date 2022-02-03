SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 41,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,999. SSE has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

