Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Hits $2.43 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $296,715.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07095191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.62 or 0.99754910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054714 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

