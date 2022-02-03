Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $176.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.86 million to $177.70 million. Standex International reported sales of $156.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $709.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14. Standex International has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

