Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 82,270.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.74 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.06%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

