Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $10,937,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 134,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

