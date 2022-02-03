Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.62.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

