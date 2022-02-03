STATERA (STA) Price Reaches $0.0212

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. STATERA has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $100,341.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,810,728 coins and its circulating supply is 79,810,727 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

