Stephens Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $53.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Stephens from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Shares of EAT opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,773,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

