Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce $152.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $154.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $619.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STER. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ STER traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,812. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

