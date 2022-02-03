Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ecolab Put Options (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,142 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 742% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 put options.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

