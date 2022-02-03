Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $17.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $653.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

