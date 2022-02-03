StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

