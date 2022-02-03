STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 617.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

