Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. Summer Infant shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 6,565 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant makes up 4.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 36.17% of Summer Infant worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

