Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

SMMF opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

