SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 4.2% After Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.21. 5,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SXC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,214,947 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 1,150,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 625,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.