Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$42.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.63.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,069. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.07 and a twelve month high of C$38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$54.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.01.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

