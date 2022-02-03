Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $494,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

