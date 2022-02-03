Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

