Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 7,473 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,639.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.49.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

