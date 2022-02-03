Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $56.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

