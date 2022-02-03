Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.