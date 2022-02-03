Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $255.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $264.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 109.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,581,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,994,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

