Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 548,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,212. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Suzano by 67.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Suzano by 1,179.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 737,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the third quarter worth $5,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Suzano in the third quarter worth $3,303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suzano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

