Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SZLMY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.00.

Swiss Life stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

