Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE SYF opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

