Syscoin Price Reaches $0.70 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $440.48 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011202 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,839,489 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.