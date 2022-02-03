T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.85 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

