Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

