Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 125,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

