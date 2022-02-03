TD Securities Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.93.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$41.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.06. The company has a market cap of C$21.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

