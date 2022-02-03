Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,395 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,067. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.