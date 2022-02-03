Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,569 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

