Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,423.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

