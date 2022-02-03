Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,873,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,228,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F45 Training alerts:

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of FXLV opened at $12.09 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

F45 Training Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV).

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.