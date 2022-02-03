Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,649 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meritor were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

