Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accolade were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

ACCD stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

