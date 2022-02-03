Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $428.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.96 and a 200-day moving average of $436.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.