TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.13

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 48258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

