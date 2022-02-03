Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.37) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.14) to GBX 327 ($4.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.31).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 302 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 315.91 ($4.25). The stock has a market cap of £23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

