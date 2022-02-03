Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TTEK stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

