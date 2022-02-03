Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

TXRH opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

