TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $131.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

