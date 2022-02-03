The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKGFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,450 ($73.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($63.19) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,075.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $62.21 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.