The Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,158 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,620. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

