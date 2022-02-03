The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 53 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 53 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

